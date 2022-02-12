NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,224 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $156,101,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $65,863,000 after purchasing an additional 220,788 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 530,994 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after purchasing an additional 181,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 223,331 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 144,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.35%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.