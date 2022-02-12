Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ASML by 14.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ASML by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ASML by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $628.24 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $732.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $782.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

