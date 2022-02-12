SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Update

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the January 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,273,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SinglePoint stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.49. SinglePoint has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

