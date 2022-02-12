Short Interest in China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Declines By 97.1%

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of CBUMY stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. China National Building Material has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $82.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.39.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China National Building Material from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

