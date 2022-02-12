Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Hanger alerts:

Hanger stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $673.54 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.36. Hanger has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanger in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hanger by 1,561.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanger (HNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.