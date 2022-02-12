Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.92.
Huntsman stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Huntsman Company Profile
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntsman (HUN)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.