Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.92.

Huntsman stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,080,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,065,000 after purchasing an additional 153,607 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,189,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,314,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,423,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,471,000 after purchasing an additional 352,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

