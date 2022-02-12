USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on USNA. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $88.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $728,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 87.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

