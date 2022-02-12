USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on USNA. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
NYSE:USNA opened at $88.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $107.85.
In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $728,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 87.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.