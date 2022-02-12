Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $56,669.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,667 shares of company stock valued at $478,470 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $4.69 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $296.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.