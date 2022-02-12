Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Insider Nathan Lude Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) insider Nathan Lude purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,446.81).

Nathan Lude also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hartshead Resources alerts:

On Friday, February 4th, Nathan Lude bought 2,500,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,460.99).

Hartshead Resources Company Profile

HeadHunter is the leading online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States focused on providing comprehensive talent acquisition services, such as access to extensive CV database, job postings (jobs classifieds platform) and a portfolio of value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hartshead Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartshead Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.