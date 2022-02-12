Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Insider Nathan Lude Acquires 500,000 Shares of Stock

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) insider Nathan Lude purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,446.81).
Nathan Lude also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 4th, Nathan Lude bought 2,500,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,460.99).
Hartshead Resources Company Profile
