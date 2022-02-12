Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,297 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $33,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after buying an additional 147,996 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,013,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,487,000 after buying an additional 76,838 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $12,775,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,387,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,025,000 after buying an additional 66,714 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $84.58 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.91 and a 52-week high of $86.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a 200 day moving average of $72.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.6958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

