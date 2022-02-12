FIL Ltd Has $15.62 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,408 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $63.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

