Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,095 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $130,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIO opened at $629.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $675.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $733.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $547.22 and a 1-year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

