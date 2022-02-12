Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,734 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,057,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Minerals Technologies worth $143,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. CL King decreased their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MTX stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.40. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.59 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.