Profund Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,133,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WEX by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. WEX’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on WEX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

