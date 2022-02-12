Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDK. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1,709.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,637,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,005,000 after purchasing an additional 983,262 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 33.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,127,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,515,000 after purchasing an additional 531,956 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,710,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,982,000 after purchasing an additional 505,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,019,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,122,000 after purchasing an additional 437,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.69. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

