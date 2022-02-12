Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $12.92 Million in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 294,318 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,918,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $2,484,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after buying an additional 36,271 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of SNV opened at $52.67 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 9,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $458,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,050. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

