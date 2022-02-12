Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $54.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LYFT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Lyft stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. Lyft has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 68.30% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $174,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 33,267 shares of company stock worth $1,388,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 8.3% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 165,441 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,206,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

