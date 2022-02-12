Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2113 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has raised its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Healthcare Services Group has a payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

HCSG stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 293.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 277,353 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

