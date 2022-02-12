Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years.
Shares of VFL stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
