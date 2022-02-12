Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VFL)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years.

Shares of VFL stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.87% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

