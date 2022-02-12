Analysts Set Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) PT at $18.38

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

HTGC stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 149,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

