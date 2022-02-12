Relx Plc (LON:REL) Raises Dividend to GBX 35.50 Per Share

Relx Plc (LON:REL) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.50 ($0.48) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,273 ($30.74) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £43.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,309.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,242.97. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,451 ($33.14).

Get Relx alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REL shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,605 ($35.23) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($38.76) price target on Relx in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.36) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,300 ($31.10) to GBX 2,670 ($36.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,395.50 ($32.39).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.