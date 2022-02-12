AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) to Issue Feb 22 Dividend of $0.12 on March 9th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a feb 22 dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 63.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.05 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.98.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.