Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Increases Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Herc has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Herc to earn $12.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

NYSE HRI opened at $149.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Herc has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.77 and its 200 day moving average is $157.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 2.64.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Herc will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herc stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Herc worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

