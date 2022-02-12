Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SSTK. JMP Securities raised their price target on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $88.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average of $109.84. Shutterstock has a 52 week low of $77.38 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $2,665,122.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 205,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,894,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

