Insider Selling: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Sells 4,138 Shares of Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.6% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 19,564,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,560 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 65.7% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 7,366,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,985 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,147,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,234 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,170,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,273,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,292 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.