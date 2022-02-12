Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Receives $32.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

IPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60. Intrepid Potash has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $52.91. The stock has a market cap of $615.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.23.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,530,000 after purchasing an additional 136,245 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,511,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 82,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.