Bank of America Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $42.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.10.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,632,000 after buying an additional 117,932 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,073,279,000. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.2% during the second quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,866,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 109.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

