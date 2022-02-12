Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Raymond Heung Sells 4,500 Shares

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 4,500 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$31,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,589,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,584,150.70.

Shares of MPC opened at C$7.01 on Friday. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.80 and a twelve month high of C$7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.84 million and a PE ratio of 7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.87.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.81 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9800002 EPS for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

