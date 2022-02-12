PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $166.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.80.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

