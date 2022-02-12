The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $250.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Datadog from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.15.

DDOG stock opened at $167.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1,195.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6,107.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

