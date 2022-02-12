Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Price Hits $18.70

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can now be purchased for $18.70 or 0.00044136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $41.22 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044463 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.38 or 0.06895027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,400.26 or 1.00072768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047214 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00049059 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,204,232 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored ProShares VIX is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

