Viacoin (VIA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $5,909.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00295849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013560 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001010 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

