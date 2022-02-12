iCar Asia Limited (ASX:ICQ) Insider Georg Chmiel Sells 247,240 Shares

iCar Asia Limited (ASX:ICQ) insider Georg Chmiel sold 247,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.53 ($0.38), for a total value of A$131,037.20 ($92,934.18).

Georg Chmiel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iCar Asia alerts:

On Friday, December 31st, Georg Chmiel 1,000,000 shares of iCar Asia stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.62.

iCar Asia Limited develops, owns, and operates internet based automotive portals for used and new car buyers in South East Asia. It operates automotive portals under the Carlist.my and LiveLifeDrive brands in Malaysia; Mobil123.com, Otospirit.com, and carmudi.co.id brands in Indonesia; and one2car.com, Autospinn.com, and Thaicar.com brands in Thailand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iCar Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCar Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.