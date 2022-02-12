Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.47.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.12%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,111 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $2,006,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

