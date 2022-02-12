Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) CEO James P. Mackin Sells 10,639 Shares

Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AORT opened at $17.70 on Friday. Artivion Inc has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.14 million, a PE ratio of 590.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

