Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) CEO James P. Mackin Sells 10,639 Shares

Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AORT opened at $17.70 on Friday. Artivion Inc has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.14 million, a PE ratio of 590.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Artivion Company Profile
