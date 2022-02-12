Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $55.00 at UBS Group

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.77.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56.
In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,127,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 61,702 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 146,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,063,000 after acquiring an additional 420,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.