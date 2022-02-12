Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Lowered to $55.00 at UBS Group

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.77.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,127,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 61,702 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 146,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,063,000 after acquiring an additional 420,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.