Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Alan M. Forney Sells 2,047 Shares of Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.