Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRNS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.77.
Shares of VRNS stock opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
