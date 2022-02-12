HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Larry B. Porcellato Sells 1,500 Shares

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $61,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $41.93 on Friday. HNI Co. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HNI by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in HNI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

