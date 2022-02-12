HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Larry B. Porcellato Sells 1,500 Shares

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $61,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $41.93 on Friday. HNI Co. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HNI by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in HNI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for HNI (NYSE:HNI)

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.