Insider Selling: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $33,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $148,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

