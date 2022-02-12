AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Trimmed by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,949.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,004.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,807.49. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,143.00 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.50.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

