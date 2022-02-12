Shelton Capital Management Purchases Shares of 4,450 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

