Shelton Capital Management Makes New $203,000 Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $82,602,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 186.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,655,000 after acquiring an additional 192,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,127,000 after buying an additional 186,215 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 369,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,933,000 after buying an additional 154,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after buying an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $304.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.79 and a 52 week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,658 shares of company stock valued at $11,342,070 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

