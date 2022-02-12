Shelton Capital Management Invests $200,000 in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.06.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $240.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.00. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.85 and a 52 week high of $257.52. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

