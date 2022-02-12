CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.59.

CVS stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after purchasing an additional 712,077 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

