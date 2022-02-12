Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.35.

NYSE:BAM opened at $58.05 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

