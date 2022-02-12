Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Sells 5,459 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EPAY opened at $56.68 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EPAY shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.