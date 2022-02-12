Insider Selling: Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Sells 5,459 Shares of Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of EPAY opened at $56.68 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.36 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.
Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.
