Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Terezia C. Nemeth Sells 2,500 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.84, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ARE stock opened at $185.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.99. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

