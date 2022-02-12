Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total value of $817,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $811,950.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total value of $1,438,725.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $100.02 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average of $211.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,314,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
