Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total value of $817,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $1,098,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $1,094,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,096,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total value of $1,438,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $100.02 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.45 and a 200-day moving average of $211.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,164,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,314,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

