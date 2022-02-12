Gordon J. Ceresino Sells 32,428 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $33.21 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,067,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
