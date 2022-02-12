Gordon J. Ceresino Sells 32,428 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $33.21 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,067,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

